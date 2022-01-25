January 25, 2022

The role of magma in the birth of the Atlantic Ocean

by Jack Lee, American Geophysical Union

The role of magma in the birth of the Atlantic Ocean
An advanced data analysis approach reveals that magmatism accompanied continental breakup at the magma-poor Nova Scotia margin, pictured here. Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

The Atlantic Ocean was born roughly 200 million years ago when the supercontinent Pangea began to break apart. As continental crust stretched and fractured, oceanic crust took its place. To investigate this rifting process, scientists can analyze the structure of the present-day eastern North American margin, where North America and the Atlantic Ocean meet. The composition of the crust and upper mantle provides clues about geological processes that accompanied continental breakup.

One activity that may be important in this process is magmatism. For example, the portion of the eastern North American margin associated with the eastern United States has thick sections of igneous rock that classify it as magma-rich. However, there are also magma-poor parts of the margin offshore of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Using an advanced data analysis approach, Jian et al. developed a high-resolution seismic model to investigate the magma-poor Nova Scotia margin.

The team used a technique known as full-wave inversion to analyze seismic waves captured by 78 ocean bottom seismometers in response to pulses from an array of air guns. By including all the information in the seismic waveforms, the researchers produced a high-resolution velocity model that was used to produce a detailed image indicating how seismic waves were reflected at different positions and depths.

On the basis of these data, Jian and colleagues identified distinct domains across the margin, representing stages of rift formation. They uncovered features suggesting that a magmatic event accompanied the final continental breakup at the Nova Scotia margin. This event forms a boundary between thinned and .

These results provide a new picture about what happened in a region offshore of northeastern Nova Scotia that has been thought to be amagmatic. The findings support evidence of a role for magmatism in continental breakup at magma-poor margins elsewhere, as well.

Explore further

Faults in oceanic crust contribute to slow seismic waves
More information: Hanchao Jian et al, New Insights Into the Rift to Drift Transition Across the Northeastern Nova Scotian Margin From Wide‐Angle Seismic Waveform Inversion and Reflection Imaging, Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (2021). DOI: 10.1029/2021JB022201
Journal information: Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth

Provided by American Geophysical Union

This story is republished courtesy of Eos, hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original story here.

Citation: The role of magma in the birth of the Atlantic Ocean (2022, January 25) retrieved 25 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-role-magma-birth-atlantic-ocean.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
222 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (2)