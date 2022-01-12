January 12, 2022

Pandora mission to study stars and exoplanets continues toward flight

by Kassandra Bell, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Pandora mission to study stars and exoplanets continues toward flight
An illustration of Pandora studying an exoplanet’s atmosphere as it passes in front of its host star using transit spectroscopy. LLNL will begin building the small satellite that was recently approved to continue toward flight after a concept study. Credit: LLNL, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

The Pandora mission, co-led by a national laboratory and a NASA flight center, has passed a crucial step on its path to study stars and planets outside our solar system, or exoplanets.

After a successful concept study report and system requirements review, NASA approved the mission to continue toward flight. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) are co-leading Pandora as part of NASA's new Astrophysics Pioneers program, with LLNL leading the and NASA GSFC leading the .

The mission will study approximately 20 stars and exoplanets by analyzing starlight that passes through exoplanets' atmospheres, using a technique called transit spectroscopy.

Pandora will disentangle signals to understand which are from exoplanet atmospheres and which are from starspots, stellar phenomena that are similar to sunspots and can contaminate data. The celestial untangling will address and mitigate the impact of stellar inhomogeneities on exoplanet data obtained with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which was launched on Christmas Day.

"We're excited to build a telescope that will complement large observatories like JWST," said Pete Supsinskas, LLNL project manager.

Over the next 21 months, Pandora will mature its mission concept and demonstrate that its half-meter telescope is ready for flight. The mission is leveraging LLNL's experience and capabilities in optics design, fabrication and .

"This is a huge step because, while it's a small satellite, Pandora will deliver impactful science for NASA's astrophysics program," said Ben Bahney, LLNL's program leader for Space Science and Security. "And we're doing it efficiently, under unprecedented budget constraints for mission-quality science."

Pandora is part of NASA's Astrophysics Pioneers program, which focuses on small, low-cost, yet ambitious missions to unlock new secrets from the cosmos. The will be developed under a $20 million cost cap. Integrating LLNL Space Science and Security Program's aluminum telescope design with commercial products will help lower costs.

Pandora is led by Elisa Quintana, principal investigator at GSFC, and Supsinskas at LLNL. Co-investigators from NASA Ames and several universities will provide scientific contributions to the project. It is expected to launch in late 2024 or early 2025.

Explore further

Pandora mission would expand NASA's capabilities in probing alien worlds
Provided by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Citation: Pandora mission to study stars and exoplanets continues toward flight (2022, January 12) retrieved 12 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-pandora-mission-stars-exoplanets-flight.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

20 hours ago

Can the "Dark Energy" concept be wrong?

23 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

Jan 11, 2022

Force of gravity on JWST while orbiting L2

Jan 09, 2022

Would the constellation located in far south (Crux constellation) look flipped from northern hemisphere compare to southern hemisphere?

Jan 09, 2022

Dark matter in galaxy IC1101

Jan 09, 2022

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)