January 7, 2022

Light-controlled 'drug-free' macromolecules for precise tumor therapy

by Zhejiang University

Light-controlled “drug-free” macromolecules for precise tumor therapy
Credit: Zhejiang University

Drug-free macromolecular therapies can induce cell apoptosis by clustering non-internalizing cell-surface receptors. These show enormous promise in tumor treatment, particularly in terms of non-specific toxicities when compared with low-molecular-weight drugs. However, most reported drug-free macromolecular therapies involve a 'two-step' administration manner and there is a paucity of in vivo research.

On December 23, 2021, the research team led by Prof. Du Yongzhong at the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Zhejiang University, published an article entitled "Spatiotemporally light controlled 'drug-free' macromolecules via upconversion-nanoparticle for precise tumor therapy" in the journal Nano Today.

Du's team synthesized light-controlled 'drug-free' macromolecules consisting of up-conversion nanoparticles, aptamers, water-soluble polymers, and cinnamate (CA) groups. These were first highly accumulated at tumor sites mediated by aptamers and precisely localized to receptors on the surface of tumor cell membranes. The up-conversion nanoparticles converted near- into ultra-violet light and induced the cross-linking of CA groups, thus resulting in the clustering of CD20 receptors and . No apoptosis occurred in light-free sites. Therefore, tumors could be precisely treated in a safe and efficient manner. This strategy was confirmed by in situ and intravenous administration in tumor model animals.

"This near-infrared up-conversion controlled, in-situ synthesized drug-free macromolecular therapeutics expands the repertoire of macromolecular drugs and opens a new avenue for tumor therapy," said Du.

Explore further

Precise antitumor strategy achieved via photo-switchable lanthanide-doped nanoparticles
More information: Jun Wang et al, Spatiotemporally light controlled "drug-free" macromolecules via upconversion-nanoparticle for precise tumor therapy, Nano Today (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.nantod.2021.101360
Journal information: Nano Today

Provided by Zhejiang University
Citation: Light-controlled 'drug-free' macromolecules for precise tumor therapy (2022, January 7) retrieved 7 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-light-controlled-drug-free-macromolecules-precise-tumor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How bad to eat bugs in food?

2 hours ago

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

12 hours ago

What determines the long-term effectiveness of a viral vaccine?

22 hours ago

Covid Variant B.1.640.2

Jan 06, 2022

Covid and oxidative stress

Jan 04, 2022

Optical qualities of prism sheet and glass substrate (LCD screen)

Jan 04, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)