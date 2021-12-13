December 13, 2021

Isotope analyses unlock Iron Age secrets

by Flinders University

Isotope analyses unlock Iron Age secrets
Rochelongue's underwater site artifacts in-situ during the campaign of 1964 (Source: Cap d'Agde Museum Archive). Credit: Cap d'Agde Museum Archive

Elemental and lead isotope analyses of ancient copper ingots are unlocking secrets of Early Iron Age trade routes and how indigenous Mediterranean communities functioned from about 2,600 years ago.

For the first time, a scientific team led by Flinders University archaeologists, working with the Institute of History (CSIC) in Spain, has examined the origins of Iron Age metal items from an in southwest France and found they were sourced from a variety of Mediterranean locations.

The underwater site of Rochelongue, believed to be four small boats located west of Cap d'Agde in southwestern France and discovered in 1964, dates to about 600 BCE and its cargo included 800kg of copper ingots and about 1,700 bronze artifacts. They contain very pure copper with traces of lead, antimony, nickel and silver.

Flinders University maritime archaeology researcher Dr. Enrique Aragón Nunez says the isotope analysis shows the composition of different ingots in the cache is consistent with Iberian and also eastern Alpine metalliferous sources, and possibly some Mediterranean sources—illustrating that water trade and movement was active in this period between Atlantic, Continental and Mediterranean circuits.

Isotope analyses unlock Iron Age secrets
Frédèrique Nicot Cap d'Agde Museum conservator taking sample from copper ingot (Photo: Javier Rodríguez). Credit: Javier Rodríguez

This now provides a key to investigate the coastal mobility and cultural interactions between the Languedoc area in France and the broader Western Mediterranean basin in 600 BCE—before permanent Greek settlement occurred in this region.

Trade for metals, especially with seafaring people from the Levant, Aegean and Greek mainland, influenced these indigenous communities with the introduction of their foreign cultural goods and practices.

While the various sizes, shapes and composition of the various ingots found at Rochelongue show they originated from diverse geographical sources, the elemental and lead isotope analyses provide a much more comprehensive knowledge, showing that a broad and diverse exchange network existed in this period for metals that includes continental and maritime routes.

Isotope analyses unlock Iron Age secrets
Enrique Aragón preparing materials to be sampled. Credit: Frédèrique Nicot

"These metallic objects are important diagnostically, because they lend themselves to source tracing of geological components, and technological studies of their processing and manufacture," says Flinders University Maritime Archaeology Associate Professor Wendy van Duivenvoorde.

"The copper ingots were made of unalloyed copper with low levels of impurities—and more than half can be linked to the Iberian Peninsula. This points to the circulation of metal through the wider Mediterranean region, but also to local and western alpine mining and manufacture, and possibly north-western Sardinia.

Isotope analyses unlock Iron Age secrets
Maps showing metal trade routes and origins. Credit: Flinders University / Elsevier

"Therefore, the Rochelongue items speak of indigenous agency rather than maritime intervention."

All mass spectrometry work on the ingots was performed at SGlker Lab from University of the Basque Country (UPV) Bilbao, Spain.

The findings have been published by the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.

Explore further

Scientists reconstruct Mediterranean silver trade, from Trojan War to Roman Republic
More information: Enrique Aragón et al, Shipping metal: Characterisation and provenance study of the copper ingots from the Rochelongue underwater site (Seventh–Sixth century BC), West Languedoc, France, Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.jasrep.2021.103286
Provided by Flinders University
Citation: Isotope analyses unlock Iron Age secrets (2021, December 13) retrieved 13 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-isotope-analyses-iron-age-secrets.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)