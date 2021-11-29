November 29, 2021

Video: How oxygen masks brought down a plane

by American Chemical Society

How oxygen masks brought down a plane (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

When oxygen masks drop from the airplane ceiling, they're not connected to a big tank of gas. Instead, a chemical reaction supplies oxygen to passengers.

But in 1996, this safety feature brought a plane crashing down into the Florida Everglades, killing all 110 people aboard:

Explore further

Sudden turbulence that injured dozens is hard to predict
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: How oxygen masks brought down a plane (2021, November 29) retrieved 29 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-video-oxygen-masks-brought-plane.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can nitrous oxide be made from air?

1 hour ago

Ethanol (Alcohol) 75% and isopropyl alcohol (75%) - any difference?

22 hours ago

Which ether solvant must we ban when making grignard reagents?

Nov 26, 2021

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Nov 24, 2021

Radioactive decay - the difference between "lambda" and "k"

Nov 17, 2021

Why is Potassium Nitride (K3N) unstable?

Nov 16, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)