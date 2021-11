Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Satellites play a vital role in monitoring the rapid changes taking place in the Arctic. Tracking ice lost from the world's glaciers, ice sheets and frozen land shows that Earth is losing ice at an accelerating rate.

Currently more than a trillion tons of ice is lost each year. The sooner Earth's temperature is stabilized, the more manageable the impacts of ice loss will be.

Credit: ESA/Planetary Visions

Explore further Russian Arctic warming leads to major ice loss