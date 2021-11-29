November 29, 2021

UK warns of "Arctic shot" after three killed in storm

Trees felled by &quot;Storm Arwen&quot; killed three people across the UK and the Met Office warned of Arctic temperatures later
Trees felled by "Storm Arwen" killed three people across the UK and the Met Office warned of Arctic temperatures later Sunday.

Britain braced for an Arctic freeze Sunday in the aftermath of a powerful storm that left three people dead and thousands in Scotland facing days without power.

"Storm Arwen" brought of almost 100 miles (160 kilometres) per hour late Friday, before weakening and drifting towards continental Europe.

Heavy snow in its tail forced the cancellation of Sunday's Premier League football match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur in northwest England, and the severe gale has wreaked havoc on road and rail transport across the UK.

Meteorologists warned that temperatures could plunge to minus 10 degrees Celsius in parts of the country overnight, with the mercury falling below zero in London too, due to an "Arctic shot" moving south from Scotland.

The UK Health Security Agency issued a weekend-long cold weather alert, urging the public to take precautions against the freeze.

But in Scotland, 45,000 customers remained without power on Sunday after more than 100,000 homes were cut off on Friday night, according to the utility company Scottish Southern and Electricity Network (SSEN).

Mark Rough, SSEN customer operations director, said the damage from Arwen's was three times greater than that from the "Beast from the East" winter storm that hit Europe in early 2018.

"Our teams are responding to some of the most significant and challenging conditions experienced in the areas affected in decades," Rough said, warning that many customers may not see their electricity restored for several days.

Police said falling trees killed three men late Friday—one in northwest England, one in Scotland and the third in Northern Ireland.

Explore further

Powerful storm in France cuts electricity to 250,000 homes

© 2021 AFP

Citation: UK warns of "Arctic shot" after three killed in storm (2021, November 29) retrieved 29 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-uk-arctic-shot-storm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)