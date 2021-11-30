November 30, 2021 report

Statistical methods used to estimate when canine teeth shrunk in modern humans

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Statistical methods used to estimate when canine teeth shrunk in modern humans
Comparison of the upper canine teeth of a male common chimpanzee, Pan troglodytes (upper left), a female chimpanzee (upper right), a male A. ramidus (lower left), and a female A. ramidus (lower right). Credit: Gen Suwa.

A team of researchers led by Gen Suwa of the University of Tokyo has used statistical methods to calculate when canine teeth in modern male humans began to shrink down to their current size. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their study of hundreds of ancient fossil teeth.

Modern humans have the smallest canines of all anthropoids. They are also much smaller than those of the great apes. Researchers believe that modern male humans once had much larger but they shrunk in size over time, possibly due to the reaction of females to overly aggressive males. In this new effort, the researchers sought to better understand when the shrinking process began.

To trace the history of the shrinking canines, the researchers collected and studied over 300 fossilized hominin teeth representing over 6 million years of evolution—24 of which were from Ardipithecus ramidus, which are some of the oldest known hominins. In looking at the teeth from A. ramidus, the researchers found they did not fall into two neat groups of big canines versus small canines. So the researchers applied to the variations they found in the teeth to trace size between males and females (canines in great apes are generally much smaller in females).

The researchers then applied their analysis technique to modern samples and found it to be quite accurate. Applying it to the ancient samples, the researchers found upper canines for male A. ramidus were approximately 1.06 bigger than the females, while the lower canines were approximately 1.13 times bigger. As a means of comparison, the researchers note that both upper and lower canines in modern chimpanzees are approximately 1.3 times larger in males than females.

The researchers then theorized that the differently sized canines between genders for A. ramidus was less than for modern bonobos, which have the lowest canine gender difference. They suggest these findings indicate that canines in modern male humans likely began shrinking as far back as 4.5 million years ago. They further suggest that smaller canines were likely an indication of less aggression in males—a feature that could have evolved as females began to prefer to mate with males that were less aggressive.

Explore further

How the canine teeth of carnivorous mammals evolved to make them super-killers
More information: Canine sexual dimorphism in Ardipithecus ramidus was nearly human-like, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2116630118.

Press release

Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: Statistical methods used to estimate when canine teeth shrunk in modern humans (2021, November 30) retrieved 30 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-statistical-methods-canine-teeth-shrunk.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does this seem correct? (throwing a tennis ball straight up and then catching it)

14 hours ago

Do you have an example of a truly random phenomenon?

18 hours ago

Where does Hamilton's Principle come from?

19 hours ago

Hydrodynamics - Wave of Translation

Nov 24, 2021

Designing parabolic dish and feedhorn

Nov 23, 2021

Could satellite be geo-stationary away from equatorial plane?

Nov 23, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)