November 9, 2021

Magnitude and timing of resource pulses interact to affect horseweed invasion

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Magnitude and timing of resource pulses interact to affect plant invasion
The impact of magnitude and timing of nutrient pulses on the biomass proportion of Erigeron canadensis in each pot. Credit: TAO Zhibin

Erigeron canadensis (horseweed) is a serious invader in disturbed habitats and agricultural fields. It may experience nutrient pulses of different magnitudes and timings due to a variety of disturbances arising from human activities and fertilizer application on target crops. However, to date, little is known about how variations in the magnitude and timing of nutrient pluses affect E. canadensis invasion.

Researchers at the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences exposed E. canadensis and six co-occurring to three magnitudes of nutrient enrichment (low, medium or high).

For each magnitude, equivalent amounts of nutrient were added at four different timings (constant nutrient supply and supply at early, middle or late stages). The and proportion of E. canadensis biomass in a pot among different nutrient treatment combinations were compared.

According to the researchers, the impacts of nutrient pulses on E. canadensis depended on magnitude, and their interaction.

Under low magnitude addition, E. canadensis produced more biomass when nutrients were supplied at the middle and late stages. Under medium magnitude addition, E. canadensis produced more biomass when nutrients were supplied constantly or at the early and middle stages. Under high addition, E. canadensis produced the highest biomass when nutrients were supplied constantly and the lowest biomass when nutrients were supplied at the late stage.

Results suggest that resource fluctuation has variable effects on plant invasions rather than always promoting plant invasions.

The findings have been recently published in Oikos, titled "Magnitude and timing of resource pulses interact to affect plant ."

Explore further

How do aggregates of different sizes mediate soil-plant relationship?
More information: Zhibin Tao et al, Magnitude and timing of resource pulses interact to affect plant invasion, Oikos (2021). DOI: 10.1111/oik.08381
Journal information: Oikos

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Magnitude and timing of resource pulses interact to affect horseweed invasion (2021, November 9) retrieved 9 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-magnitude-resource-pulses-interact-affect.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why can't gravity be just a form of magnetic attraction?

1 hour ago

Does this seem correct?

13 hours ago

Can you practically measure an infinite amount of some quantity?

19 hours ago

How to calculate the temperature change of a laser-irradiated material

Nov 07, 2021

CO2 Emissions, Gas Vs Electric

Nov 07, 2021

Questions on how helicopters fly

Nov 06, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)