November 2, 2021

Hubble remains in safe mode, NASA team investigating

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Hubble remains in safe mode, NASA team investigating
Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA is continuing to investigate why the instruments in the Hubble Space Telescope recently went into safe mode configuration, suspending science operations. The instruments are healthy and will remain in safe mode while the mission team continues its investigation.

Hubble's science instruments issued error codes at 1:46 a.m. EDT Oct. 23, indicating the loss of a specific synchronization message. This message provides timing information the instruments use to correctly respond to data requests and commands. The mission team reset the instruments, resuming the following morning.

At 2:38 a.m. EDT, Oct. 25, the science instruments again issued error codes indicating multiple losses of synchronization messages. As a result, the science instruments autonomously entered states as programmed.

Mission team members are evaluating spacecraft data and system diagrams to better understand the synchronization issue and how to address it. They also are developing and testing procedures to collect additional data from the spacecraft. These activities are expected to take at least one week.

The rest of the spacecraft is operating as expected.

Explore further

Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 restored
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Hubble remains in safe mode, NASA team investigating (2021, November 2) retrieved 2 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-hubble-safe-mode-nasa-team.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Level of details in prime focus vs eyepiece images

27 minutes ago

How do gravitational waves differ from the expansion of the Universe?

43 minutes ago

General Relativity: Why are gravitational waves able to move at the speed of light?

6 hours ago

Bias and dark current from a graph of mean signal vs exposure time

13 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

22 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Oct 31, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)