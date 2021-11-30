November 30, 2021

Extroverted? You may have better financial outcomes

by Ciara Pysczynski, University of Georgia

money
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

You might think the way you approach money is based on financial advice or past experiences, but new research from the University of Georgia shows that your personality may have a big impact on financial decision making and risk taking.

In a new study, psychology Ph.D. student Jim Exley investigates the "Big Five" : Openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism (OCEAN). He and a team of researchers identified three distinct combinations of traits with financial outcomes, specifying Resilient, Over Controlled and Under Controlled profiles that are associated with risk-taking and money management behaviors.

"Based on our results, the people with the best financial outcomes tend to be those who are well-adjusted, more extroverted and less neurotic," said Exley. "They're also willing to take some risks, but they don't take too many."

Exley was drawn to this research after working in the financial services industry for 25 years, where he encountered people's varied approaches to finances firsthand. No one money personality was quite the same.

"The industry requires us to measure this thing called risk, but I was talking to people and understood that there's more to somebody's financial life than just their risk tolerance," he said.

This epiphany led him to begin studying under W. Keith Campbell, professor of psychology in UGA's Franklin College of Arts and Sciences. Campbell was the one who suggested personality might be at the root of the differences Exley noticed in his profession. Their research took off from there.

Three distinct approaches

For Exley's study, published in Personality and Individual Differences, the team surveyed 395 participants about personality, financial risk tolerance, net worth and happiness.

"Using advanced statistical modeling, we identified three overarching types of people based on combinations of their OCEAN scores," said co-author Patrick Doyle, a recent Ph.D. graduate in psychology. "We then explored how members of those three groups differed in financial perspectives and experiences."

The largest profile was the Over Controlled group, who exhibited high agreeableness and conscientiousness, but low extroversion. These people don't like risk, so they avoid activities that are risky but could grow their wealth, like investing in the stock market.

The other two profiles are more tolerant of . The next largest, the Resilient group, are generally well-adjusted and stable people; they are extroverted, open and agreeable, and not very neurotic. These profiles were associated with more successful financial outcomes, because while they don't avoid risks, they also don't take too many.

Members of the Under Controlled group are less conscientious, and more extroverted and neurotic. They tend to enjoy taking risks, but they sometimes take too many, negatively affecting their net worth.

Guidance for financial planners

The team's research shines light on an understudied topic. While money has a significant impact on better-researched subjects like marriage and parenting, it's still relatively uncommon to explore the psychology behind the finances themselves, according to Campbell.

"It's really interdisciplinary work," he said. "It's taking very basic models of personality, together with sophisticated statistics on psychometric approaches, and then applying them to very basic questions about investing and finance."

With such strong associations between the profiles and , the researchers hope their findings will allow financial planners to better serve their clients, so they can help people make the best financial decisions for them.

"Planners, if they want to help people, need to measure OCEAN," said Exley. "If people easily can talk about themselves—and it's telling you a lot about how they handle money—then practitioners simply need to measure it and record it."

John Grable, Athletic Association Professor in the UGA College of Family and Consumer Sciences, is also a co-author.

Explore further

Effective anxiety therapy changes personality
More information: Jim Exley et al, OCEAN wealth profiles: A latent profile analysis of personality traits and financial outcomes, Personality and Individual Differences (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.paid.2021.111300
Journal information: Personality and Individual Differences

Provided by University of Georgia
Citation: Extroverted? You may have better financial outcomes (2021, November 30) retrieved 30 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-extroverted-financial-outcomes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
60 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)