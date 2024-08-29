The University of Georgia (UGA) is a public university founded in 1785. UGA located in Athens, Georgia is the oldest state university in the USA. UGA has 16 schools and universities with a student body in excess of 36,000 students. The noteworthy Paul D. Coverdell Center for Biomedical and Health Sciences has produced numerous contributions to scientific inquiry. Areas of inquiry include Tropical and Emerging Diseases, Bio-imaging research, Biology Group including Developing Biology and more. UGA has an Artificial Intelligence Center and receives substantial funding from the National Science Foundations as well as other grants. UGA is a land grant and sea grant university with stiff requirements for admittance.

Hodgson Oil Building, Suite 200N 286 Oconee Street Athens, GA 30602-1999
http://www.uga.edu/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Georgia

Research connects happy keywords to happier shoppers

New research from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business shows consumers use "happier" words to search for products when they are in a good mood. Researchers have connected those positive search terms with an ...

Social Sciences

Aug 29, 2024

Could iPhones replace microscopes in early STEM education?

Widespread ownership of modern smartphones could make for more accessible—and equitable—microscopy in many elementary and middle school classrooms. According to University of Georgia research, iPhone cameras can serve ...

Education

Mar 14, 2024

Youth enrichment activities could harm mental health, says study

In a new study from the University of Georgia, researchers found that the time high schoolers spend on so-called enrichment activities—including tutoring, sports, school clubs and even homework—is negatively affecting ...

Social Sciences

Mar 7, 2024

Understanding differences within nonconformity

Stand-out individuals often capture our attention, especially in the United States. According to a recent University of Georgia study, not all nonconformists are the same. Although on the surface, several "stand-out" individuals ...

Social Sciences

Jan 30, 2024

