The University of Georgia (UGA) is a public university founded in 1785. UGA located in Athens, Georgia is the oldest state university in the USA. UGA has 16 schools and universities with a student body in excess of 36,000 students. The noteworthy Paul D. Coverdell Center for Biomedical and Health Sciences has produced numerous contributions to scientific inquiry. Areas of inquiry include Tropical and Emerging Diseases, Bio-imaging research, Biology Group including Developing Biology and more. UGA has an Artificial Intelligence Center and receives substantial funding from the National Science Foundations as well as other grants. UGA is a land grant and sea grant university with stiff requirements for admittance.

Address Hodgson Oil Building, Suite 200N 286 Oconee Street Athens, GA 30602-1999 Website http://www.uga.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Georgia

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

