November 17, 2021 report

Combining muography with existing technology to improve volcanic eruption predictions

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

volcano
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

An international team of researchers is proposing that vulcanologists consider using muography with existing technology to improve volcanic eruption predictions. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society A, the group describes ways they believe muography could be combined with existing technology to provide volcanologists with more information about the status of a given volcano.

Muons are that are created when strike Earth's atmosphere and collide with its atoms. As the muons rain down on the planet, they pass through everything on the surface and below. But because some materials are denser than others, some of the muons can be lost. This has led to the idea of using them to measure the density of objects—to help find a hidden room in the Great Pyramid, for example. Scientists have developed tools that can be used to measure muons, and their use has led to the science of muography. Prior research has shown that muography can be used to study certain geographical features, such as the density of material in a mountain, or a . Prior research has shown that muographical tools can illuminate the makeup of a volcano, which could perhaps lead to forecasts. In this new effort, the researchers suggest that a better approach is to use both muography and existing technology and techniques to learn even more about a given volcano, and hopefully to better predict when it might next erupt.

More specifically, the researchers suggest muography be added to tools such as acoustic and thermal recordings devices that are used to monitor volcanoes that are located near populated areas. Noting certain changes in density of materials inside of a volcano could, over time, come to be seen as a prelude to an eruption.

The authors also acknowledge that there are roadblocks to using detecting equipment as part of eruption prediction—most notably, physical hurdles such as when a volcano is surrounded by an ocean or other mountains that shield it from falling muons. They also note that muon detectors are generally far more expensive than other types of sensors. They argue that despite these hurdles, the use of muon detection would be well worth it if it saves lives and reduces property damage.

Explore further

Degassing data suggests Mt. Etna began showing signs of pressure buildup months before 2018 eruption
More information: Giovanni Leone et al, Muography as a new complementary tool in monitoring volcanic hazard: implications for early warning systems, Proceedings of the Royal Society A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1098/rspa.2021.0320
Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society A

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: Combining muography with existing technology to improve volcanic eruption predictions (2021, November 17) retrieved 18 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-combining-muography-technology-volcanic-eruption.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Meaning of Multiplication and Division in Physics

18 hours ago

Hydrodynamics -Wave of Translation

21 hours ago

Does this seem correct? (throwing a tennis ball straight up and then catching it)

Nov 16, 2021

Simple Acoustics Question -- Which neighbor hears the other better?

Nov 14, 2021

Question about magnetizing and the First law of Thermodynamics

Nov 13, 2021

Why can't gravity be just a form of magnetic attraction?

Nov 11, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)