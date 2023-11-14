Proceedings A publishes articles across the chemical, computational, Earth, engineering, mathematical, and physical sciences. The journal publishes research papers, as well as short reviews containing original and interesting new ideas. The articles published are high-quality, original, fundamental articles of interest to a wide range of scientists, and often have long citation half-lives. As well as established disciplines, we encourage emerging and interdisciplinary areas.

Publisher
The Royal Society
Country
United Kingdom
History
1905-present
Website
http://rspa.royalsocietypublishing.org/
Impact factor
5.064 (2010)

Skimming stones? Try a heavier, curvier rock, scientists say

Want to make an impression the next time you're trying to skim a stone off water? Ignore the usual thin, flat candidates and try a fatter, curvier rock to get the biggest possible bounce, scientists said Wednesday.

General Physics

Jan 4, 2023

0

383

