Proceedings A publishes articles across the chemical, computational, Earth, engineering, mathematical, and physical sciences. The journal publishes research papers, as well as short reviews containing original and interesting new ideas. The articles published are high-quality, original, fundamental articles of interest to a wide range of scientists, and often have long citation half-lives. As well as established disciplines, we encourage emerging and interdisciplinary areas.

Publisher The Royal Society Country United Kingdom History 1905-present Website http://rspa.royalsocietypublishing.org/ Impact factor 5.064 (2010)

