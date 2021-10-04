October 4, 2021

Social science for algorithmic societies

by Santa Fe Institute

Social science for algorithmic societies
Binary city skyline. Credit: 3rieart/Shutterstock

Machine learning algorithms pervade modern life. They shape decisions about who gets a mortgage, who gets a job, and who gets bail, and have become so enmeshed in our political and economic processes that some scientists argue we are witnessing the emergence of "algorithmically infused societies."

In a new perspective piece for Nature, SFI External Professor Tina Eliassi-Rad and her co-authors ask how can investigate algorithmically infused societies, which may require very different methodologies than social sciences have traditionally deployed.

"The existing toolkit of social theories and measurement models was not created with the deep societal reach of algorithms in mind, and may thus not apply to human societies that are permeated by algorithms," they write.

They call attention to major challenges for measuring social phenomena in an algorithmically infused society, and outline five computational social scientists can follow to mitigate "the harmful consequences of (mis)measurement."

Explore further

Algorithms 22% more accurate at predicting welfare dependency
More information: Claudia Wagner et al, Measuring algorithmically infused societies, Nature (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03666-1
Journal information: Nature

Provided by Santa Fe Institute
Citation: Social science for algorithmic societies (2021, October 4) retrieved 4 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-social-science-algorithmic-societies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)