May 10, 2019

Modern economic theory explains prehistoric Mediterranean societies

by Kathleen Haughney, Florida State University

Modern economic theory explains prehistoric Mediterranean societies
Thomas Leppard, assistant professor of anthropology. Credit: Florida State University

A Florida State University professor's research suggests a theory by famed economist Thomas Piketty on present-day wealth inequality actually explains a lot about how smaller-scale societies in the prehistoric Mediterranean developed.

Piketty's theory says that high-growth economic conditions can slow the rate of wealth inequality and low-growth can accelerate it. In a new study, FSU Assistant Professor of Anthropology Thomas Leppard argues that certain hierarchical Mediterranean societies from about 3500 B.C. to 1000 B.C. fall into this low-growth context described by Piketty.

Leppard's research is published in the journal Current Anthropology.

"Even though they never achieved the size and scale of societies in richer environments throughout the Old World, the fact that these Mediterranean societies developed in zones that were not prime for agriculture provided opportunities for some individuals to amass great wealth and compared to other individuals," Leppard said.

Because many of these societies were pre-monetary, wealth and can be approximated by , particularly of large-scale, extensive farming of different grains.

"We know that agriculture was, to an extent, vital for the emergence of urban and 'state' societies," Leppard said.

Leppard argues that in larger, urban societies located in Mesopotamia, or near the Nile and the Yellow rivers, exaggerated income inequality took longer to occur because they were high-growth environments. This growth held off rapidly emergent inequality and associated institutional hierarchies for longer, allowing these societies to coalesce at larger scales before durable hierarchies and state-type institutions appeared.

Piketty's theory, Leppard said, illustrates that very different conditions can drive similar social outcomes, and this challenges some in anthropological archaeology on how societal hierarchies developed.

"Ultimately, if very different processes can drive the appearance of societies that appear structurally similar, we're going to have to start thinking about multiple pathways to societies that we like to think of in one category," Leppard said.

Explore further

Concentrated wealth in agricultural populations may account for the decline of polygyny
More information: Thomas P. Leppard. Social Complexity and Social Inequality in the Prehistoric Mediterranean, Current Anthropology (2019). DOI: 10.1086/703174
Journal information: Current Anthropology

Provided by Florida State University
Citation: Modern economic theory explains prehistoric Mediterranean societies (2019, May 10) retrieved 10 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-modern-economic-theory-prehistoric-mediterranean.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

An integration problem using trigonometric substitution

Apr 04, 2019

Billard balls collision

Apr 04, 2019

Why can't we see dark matter in the solar system?

Apr 04, 2019

Force and power applied to create a traveling wave

Apr 04, 2019

Rod resting on a cylinder, find mu

Apr 04, 2019

Math Challenge - April 2019

Apr 04, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration