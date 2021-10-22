October 22, 2021

Seamless wayfinding by a deafblind adult on an urban college campus: A case study

by Portland State University

pedestrian
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Portland State University researchers Martin Swobodzinski and Amy Parker, with student co-authors Julie Wright, Kyrsten Hansen and Becky Morton, have published a new article in Frontiers in Education: "Seamless Wayfinding by a Deafblind Adult on an Urban College Campus: A Case Study on Wayfinding Performance, Information Preferences, and Technology Requirements."

The article reports on an empirical evaluation of the experience, performance, and perception of a deafblind adult participant in an experimental on pedestrian travel in an . The case study assessed the degree of seamlessness of the experience pertaining to routes that traverse both indoor and outdoor spaces under different modalities of technology-aided pedestrian travel. Specifically, an adult deafblind pedestrian traveler completed three indoor/outdoor routes on an urban college campus using three supplemental wayfinding support tools: a , written directions, and a tactile map.

Results indicate that wayfinding performance and confidence differed considerably between the three wayfinding support tools. The tactile map afforded the most successful wayfinding and highest confidence. Wayfinding performance and confidence were lowest for the mobile application modality.

The simplicity of use of a wayfinding tool is paramount for reducing cognitive load during wayfinding. In addition, information that does not match individual, user-specific information preferences and needs inhibits wayfinding performance. A substantial engagement of the deafblind community in both research and development is critical for achieving universal and equitable usability of mobile wayfinding technology.

Parker and Swobodzinski have partnered on two previous projects funded by the National Institute for Transportation and Communities (NITC), and this paper builds on findings from their research. The first project, A Comprehensive Examination of Electronic Wayfinding Technology for Visually Impaired Travelers in an Urban Environment, was completed in 2019 and provided an overview of existing mobile wayfinding as well as insights from focus groups with users. The second, Seamless Wayfinding by Individuals with Functional Disability in Indoor and Outdoor Spaces: An Investigation into Lived Experiences, Data Needs, and Technology Requirements, is in progress now.

More information: Martin Swobodzinski et al, Seamless Wayfinding by a Deafblind Adult on an Urban College Campus: A Case Study on Wayfinding Performance, Information Preferences, and Technology Requirements, Frontiers in Education (2021). DOI: 10.3389/feduc.2021.723098
Provided by Portland State University
Citation: Seamless wayfinding by a deafblind adult on an urban college campus: A case study (2021, October 22) retrieved 22 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-seamless-wayfinding-deafblind-adult-urban.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
