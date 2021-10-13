October 13, 2021

'Glowing' sand dune erosion on the side of Mars' Kaiser Crater

by Nancy Atkinson, Universe Today

‘Glowing’ sand dune erosion on the side of Kaiser Crater
Erosion in Kaiser Crater on Mars, as seen by the HiRISE camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Credit: NASA/JPL/UArizona

While Mars is known as the red planet, a variety of colors can be found on the planet's surface. Just like on Earth, the array of colors we can see in images from Mars comes from the diverse minerals on or just under the surface.

In the case of this picture, subsurface minerals show up in gullies that have eroded down the side of a a giant sand dune.

"Some of these gullies produce a variety of colors that are highlighted on the west-facing (illuminated) slopes, where the appear to be glowing in the winter light," explains the team from the incredible HiRISE camera, on board the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

MRO has been orbiting Mars since 2006, and HiRISE has been snapping high-resolution images, showing the diversity of Martian surface. Kaiser Crater—and the field of giant dunes inside—has been a frequent target of study for HiRISE (see all the images here), so scientists have come to recognize the that take place at this ever-changing and shifting landscape. The HiRISE teams says that the giant sand dunes in Kaiser Crater experience gully erosion of the steep slip faces every year in late winter as the sun warms these slopes and seasonal carbon dioxide frost sublimates (meaning it changes from a solid to gas).

Kaiser Crater is located in Noachis Terra, an area on Mars that lies between the two giant impact basins on Mars: Argyre and Hellas. Noachis is so densely covered with that it is considered among the oldest landforms on Mars (the term "Noachian" comes from the Earth name Noah, referring to one of the earliest time periods.)

Explore further

Dunes trapped in a crater on Mars form this interesting pattern
Source Universe Today
Citation: 'Glowing' sand dune erosion on the side of Mars' Kaiser Crater (2021, October 13) retrieved 13 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-sand-dune-erosion-side-mars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Meaning of Multiplication and Division in Physics

16 hours ago

Any examples of naturally occurring holograms?

18 hours ago

How to calculate the temperature change of a laser-irradiated material

Oct 11, 2021

Regarding electron-positron annihilation

Oct 11, 2021

Projectile motion — Thinking about forces on a curve ball

Oct 09, 2021

What is the difference between a wave and a field?

Oct 09, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)