October 1, 2021

Spin polarization induced by shear flow

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists discover spin polarization induced by shear flow
Left: the polarization induced by the vortical flow; Right: the polarization induced by the shear flow. Red and yellow arrows represent the spin and momentum directions, respectively. Credit: Shuai Liu

Chinese researchers recently discovered a new effect that can generate spin-polarization in fluid. The new effect, which is called "shear-induced polarization (SIP)," predicts that shear flow can induce polarization in the momentum space. 

This research was conducted by scientists from the Institute of Modern Physics (IMP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), together with their collaborators at Peking University and Central China Normal University, who studied polarization induced by shear flow for the first time. Their discoveries were published in Physical Review Letters and Journal of High Energy Physics.

In flowing , one may observe some special patterns of the flow field, such as those formed by the vortical flow, which rotates around a center and is related to the orbital angular momentum of the fluid. Due to spin-orbit coupling, the orbital angular momentum of the vortical flow can transfer to the spin of a particle. This vorticity-induced spin polarization has been observed in a quantum fluid.  

Besides vortical flow, shear flow is also quite common in fluids. However, it is far less intuitive how shear flow is related to angular momentum. Thus, how it affects spin polarization has never been investigated before.  

In this research, using relativistic many-body quantum theory and linear response theory, the researchers systematically studied spin polarization in a hydrodynamic medium. They discovered that shear flow, although not intuitively related to orbital angular momentum, also generates spin polarization in the momentum space through spin-orbit coupling.  

Scientists discover spin polarization induced by shear flow
Left: the theoretical calculation for strange quark polarization that includes the SIP effect (solid) or does not include the SIP effect (dashed); Right: Lambda polarization measured by experiments. Credit: PRL

Employing a relativistic hydrodynamic model, the researchers then investigated how this new SIP effect manifests in relativistic heavy-ion collisions. Since previous studies do not include the SIP effect, their predictions always have the opposite sign compared to experimental observations. This discrepancy is sometimes called the "spin-sign puzzle" and has bothered the for several years.  

However, once the SIP effect is included, the strange quark polarization predicted by the theory demonstrates a pattern similar to the measured Lambda polarization in experiments.  

Considering the close relationship between strange quark polarization and Lambda , the current study is expected to be an essential step toward the final solution of the spin-sign puzzle. 

This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the Strategic Priority Research Program of CAS.

Explore further

2D materials and interfaces can convert spin current into a vortex of charge current
More information: Baochi Fu et al, Shear-Induced Spin Polarization in Heavy-Ion Collisions, Physical Review Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.127.142301

Shuai Y. F. Liu et al, Spin polarization induced by the hydrodynamic gradients, Journal of High Energy Physics (2021). DOI: 10.1007/JHEP07(2021)188

Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Spin polarization induced by shear flow (2021, October 1) retrieved 1 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-polarization.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Electromagnetic force of Electrons

2 hours ago

Looking for the earliest articles about Quantum Gravity

Sep 30, 2021

Edward Witten and the Mathematical Multiverse?

Sep 28, 2021

What if I could see in radio instead of light?

Sep 25, 2021

Cheapest equipment to boil water at 60℃

Sep 24, 2021

Physical Meaning of Time Inverse

Sep 23, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)