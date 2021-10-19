October 19, 2021 report

Using laser-stimulated fluorescence to learn more about how pterosaurs flew

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Using laser-stimulated fluorescence to learn more about how pterosaurs flew
This pterosaur used a muscular wing root fairing to achieve additional flight performance benefits, including a more powerful flight stroke and sophisticated control of the wing’s shape. It lived in a warm island ecosystem at the edge of the ancient Tethys Sea that is now preserved as limestone rocks located in southern Germany. Credit: Illustration by Alex Boersma.

A small international team of researchers has used laser-stimulated fluorescence to learn more about how pterosaurs flew. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their study of the ancient flying reptiles aimed at learning more about their flight mechanics.

Pterosaurs were a type of flying reptile that lived during the Cretaceous and Jurassic periods (over the course of 160 million years). Prior research has shown their wings were made of membranes and evolved from a greatly elongated fourth finger. Pterosaurs are believed to be the first vertebrates to take , though there are still gaps in the understanding of their flight mechanics. Their numbers were in decline prior to the asteroid impact that wiped them out completely (along with the dinosaurs) approximately 66 million years ago. In this new effort, the researchers sought to learn more about the physical properties of the reptiles that allowed them to fly.

The work by the researchers involved applying laser-stimulated fluorescence to pterosaur fossils found in a southern part of Germany. They used a blue laser along with long-exposure photography to create fluorescent images of the soft tissue that the researchers believed was involved in flight.

Using laser-stimulated fluorescence to learn more about how pterosaurs flew
A Late Jurassic pterosaur with preserved shoulder soft tissues shown in pink. Credit: Michael Pittman.

In studying the images they created, the researchers found evidence of a wing root fairing that served to smooth the air flowing in the vicinity of the junction of the wings to the body. Fairings are coverings that are used by and bats (made of feathers or fur) and aircraft engineers (metal). Their purpose is to prevent air turbulence by allowing the air moving over certain parts of a creature or plane to flow smoothly, thus making flight more efficient. In the case of the , the fairings appeared to smooth out the bony front part of the wing as it met the body. And in contrast to modern birds and bats, the fairings appeared to have been made of muscle. The researchers suggest that such a feature likely gave the flying reptiles a very high degree of power and flight control.

Explore further

Newly-hatched pterosaurs may have been able to fly
More information: Michael Pittman et al, Pterosaurs evolved a muscular wing–body junction providing multifaceted flight performance benefits: Advanced aerodynamic smoothing, sophisticated wing root control, and wing force generation, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2107631118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: Using laser-stimulated fluorescence to learn more about how pterosaurs flew (2021, October 19) retrieved 19 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-laser-stimulated-fluorescence-pterosaurs-flew.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
64 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How far do photons travel inside common lasers?

Oct 17, 2021

Meaning of Multiplication and Division in Physics

Oct 16, 2021

How to calculate the temperature change of a laser-irradiated material

Oct 15, 2021

Any examples of naturally occurring holograms?

Oct 14, 2021

Regarding electron-positron annihilation

Oct 11, 2021

Projectile motion — Thinking about forces on a curve ball

Oct 09, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)