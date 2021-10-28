October 28, 2021

Image: Lunar lander in Dubai

by European Space Agency

Credit: ESA-G. Porter

This mockup of ESA's European Lunar Logistics Lander (EL3) is currently on display at the International Astronautical Congress in Dubai.

The versatile EL3 will be used to land cargo on the in support of crewed expeditions as well as to host science payloads, potentially enabling sample returns as well.

This EL3 Landing and Descent Element mockup was created for ESA by startup Spartan Space in France. In this segment will be attached to a payload-hauling Cargo Platform Element, the subject of a study by ESA's Concurrent Design Facility (CDF).

