October 1, 2021

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano is seen erupting, with fountaining at multiple fissure locations on the base and west wall of the crate
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano is seen erupting, with fountaining at multiple fissure locations on the base and west wall of the crater, in a photo provided by the US Geological Survey.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, one of the world's most active, has erupted but its lava so far is limited to its central crater and not threatening inhabited areas, authorities said Thursday.

Lava fountains began appearing Wednesday on the surface of the crater's and have reached the "height of a 5-story building," the US Geological Survey wrote on Twitter

Cracks first appeared in the Halema'uma'u crater earlier Wednesday and very quickly gave way to the fountains, which at times exceed a temperature of 1,100 degrees Celsius, the USGS said.

The eruptions that have regularly rocked Kilauea since the 1950s have made it a popular destination for tourists.

Officials at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, where Kilauea is located, have begun mobilizing staff to cope with an expected influx of visitors.

"We do expect visitation to increase as the word gets out and spread through the weekend," Hawaii Volcanoes National Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane told the Honolulu Star.

Kilauea does not present any immediate danger but the USGS said it "continues to monitor the volcano closely" because the beginning of eruption phases "are dynamic and uncertain."

Kilauea is one of the five volcanoes on the island of Hawaii, the largest in this Pacific archipelago.

Eruptions such as the one seen here in a photo provided by the USGS in September 2021, have regularly occurred at Kilauea Volcan
Eruptions such as the one seen here in a photo provided by the USGS in September 2021, have regularly occurred at Kilauea Volcano since the 1950s.

In 2018, a Kilauea eruption destroyed several hundred homes. About 20 people who took a boat trip to watch the magma flow into the sea were injured, including one seriously, by a jet of lava.

Explore further

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano stops erupting after months of lava

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts (2021, October 1) retrieved 1 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-hawaii-kilauea-volcano-erupts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)