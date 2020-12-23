December 23, 2020

Lava lake forms as Hawaii volcano erupts after 2-year break

by Audrey McAvoy

Lava lake forms as Hawaii volcano erupts after 2-year break
A plume rises near active fissures in the crater of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. People are lining up to try to get a look at the volcano on the Big Island, which erupted last night and spewed ash and steam into the atmosphere. A spokeswoman for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park says the volcanic activity is a risk to people in the park Monday and that caution is needed. (M. Patrick/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Lava was rising more than 3 feet (1 meter) per hour in the deep crater of a Hawaii volcano that began erupting over the weekend after a two-year break, scientists said Tuesday.

Kilauea volcano within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island was gushing molten rock from at least two vents inside its summit crater, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A lava lake has formed, rising about 440 feet (134 meters) from the bottom of the crater.

Since the eruption began Sunday night, Kilauea has spewed some 2 billion gallons of lava (10 million cubic meters), enough to cover 33 acres (13 hectares). The has been contained inside the deep crater.

It isn't threatening to get close to people or cover property, like when Kilauea erupted from vents in the middle of a residential neighborhood in 2018 and destroyed more than 700 homes.

Still, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has warned residents to beware of potentially high levels of volcanic gas, rockfalls and explosions.

When erupting, Kilauea tends to spew large volumes of sulfur dioxide, which forms volcanic smog, or vog, when it mixes with oxygen, sunlight and other gases in the air. The state Department of Health warned residents to reduce their if they encounter volcanic smog conditions.

Kilauea is one of the world's most , having erupted some 50 times in the last century. Between 1983 and 2018, it erupted almost continuously. It had a in its crater for the last decade of that eruption.

  • Lava lake forms as Hawaii volcano erupts after 2-year break
    A plume rises near active fissures in the crater of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. People are lining up to try to get a look at the volcano on the Big Island, which erupted last night and spewed ash and steam into the atmosphere. A spokeswoman for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park says the volcanic activity is a risk to people in the park Monday and that caution is needed. (M. Patrick/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
  • Lava lake forms as Hawaii volcano erupts after 2-year break
    In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows within the Halema'uma'u crater of the Kilauea volcano Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has erupted, the U.S. Geological Survey said. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
  • Lava lake forms as Hawaii volcano erupts after 2-year break
    In this photo provided by the National Park Service, people watch an eruption from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on the Big Island on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The volcano shot steam and an ash cloud into the atmosphere which lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather Service said early Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Janice Wei/National Park Service via AP)

Explore further

Volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island, draws crowds to park

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Lava lake forms as Hawaii volcano erupts after 2-year break (2020, December 23) retrieved 23 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-lava-lake-hawaii-volcano-erupts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Another Kīlauea Eruption seems to be beginning

19 hours ago

Looking for formulations used in sea level calculations

Dec 20, 2020

If the Sahara is caused by the Hadley cell, it should ring the Earth like the Hadley cell, surely?

Dec 20, 2020

Why do hurricanes always turn north, away from the Equator?

Dec 19, 2020

Deep Martian Geology

Dec 16, 2020

Models for weather that include data from amateur stations?

Dec 16, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments