October 13, 2021

Empowering communities through local monitoring

by American Institute of Biological Sciences

environment
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Over recent decades, community-based environmental monitoring (often called "citizen science") has exploded in popularity, aided both by smartphones and rapid gains in computing power that make the analysis of large data sets far easier.

Publishing in BioScience, handling editors Rick Bonney, of Cornell University, Finn Danielsen, of the Nordic Foundation for Development and Ecology (NORDECO), and numerous colleagues share an open-access special section, already downloaded thousands of times, that highlights numerous community-based programs currently underway.

In an article on locally based monitoring, Danielsen and colleagues describe the potential for monitoring by community members—who may have little scientific training—to deliver "credible data at local scale independent of external experts and can be used to inform local and national decision making within a short timeframe."

Community-based monitoring efforts also have the potential to empower Indigenous rightsholders and stakeholders through their broader inclusion in the scientific process, writes Bonney in a Viewpoint article introducing the section. Moreover, he says, "Indigenous and local peoples' in situ knowledge practices have the potential to make significant contributions to meeting contemporary sustainability challenges both locally and around the globe."

Explore further

The growing promise of community-based monitoring and citizen science
More information: Finn Danielsen et al, The Concept, Practice, Application, and Results of Locally Based Monitoring of the Environment, BioScience (2021). DOI: 10.1093/biosci/biab021

Rick Bonney, Expanding the Impact of Citizen Science, BioScience (2021). DOI: 10.1093/biosci/biab041

Journal information: BioScience

Provided by American Institute of Biological Sciences
Citation: Empowering communities through local monitoring (2021, October 13) retrieved 13 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-empowering-local.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Experiment Exposing Tissue to Pulsed Electromagnetic Field

2 hours ago

Australia Possibly Heading For 95% Vaccination

14 hours ago

Rhodopsin Phosphorylation Activation

16 hours ago

How and when would you die on a zero-fat diet?

Oct 12, 2021

Which COVID vaccines have adjuvants?

Oct 12, 2021

COVID publications from the PHE are now issued by the UKHSA

Oct 12, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)