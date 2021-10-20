October 20, 2021

Study: The benefits of automation and AI are mixed regarding worker well-being

by Georgia State University

Study: The benefits of automation and AI are mixed regarding worker well-being
Robotized Float Glass Unloading. Credit: ICAPlants/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0

Employers who prioritize employee health and well-being enjoy a competitive advantage in retaining and hiring employees during what many are calling "The Great Resignation." Those investing in automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are seeing productivity gains.

However, adopting advanced technologies like AI can produce mixed or on worker well-being according to a new study by Ph.D. candidates Luísa Nazareno of Georgia State University and Daniel Schiff of the Georgia Institute of Technology.

"Automation and AI that complement labor can increase productivity, raise earnings and increase demand for ," Nazareno said. "Many see this technological relationship as a positive one, but our research shows it is not uniformly good according to several measures of worker well-being."

Nazareno and Schiff examined the skill-based technological and well-being literatures to conceptualize automation and AI's possible effects in the workplace, then used a 16-year longitudinal data set to evaluate impacts across four dimensions of well-being: worker , stress, insecurity and overall health.

Their findings suggest automation and AI may be associated with lower stress while also producing negative effects on worker health and mixed or on job satisfaction, which may be associated with loss of worker meaning or increased surveillance and control by automated systems.

"These results do not support the most optimistic view of technology's impacts as a complement to workers," Schiff said. "Even the decrease in stress appears to be reversing in recent years, and these effects were concentrated on the highest-risk workers. That demands special attention."

The authors emphasize that these impacts are not predetermined, nor are they independent of the in which they are adopted. Instead, how technology will impact workers is influenced by aspects of job content and context, the choices of managers and policymakers, and by broader socio-technological and economic factors.

On a policy level, "it may be insufficient to educate and train workers in the hopes that workers with skills that complement technology will ultimately fare well in the workplace," they conclude. "Scholars will have a key role in increasing decision makers' awareness and understanding of the complexities of worker well-being.

"In turn, managers, firms and policymakers can avoid assumptions of technological determinism and exercise their agency meaningfully by shaping work conditions, technological adoption and the regulation of automation and AI in the interest of well-being."

Explore further

Structured management protocols help firms thrive
More information: Luísa Nazareno et al, The impact of automation and artificial intelligence on worker well-being, Technology in Society (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.techsoc.2021.101679
Provided by Georgia State University
Citation: Study: The benefits of automation and AI are mixed regarding worker well-being (2021, October 20) retrieved 20 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-benefits-automation-ai-worker-well-being.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)