Georgia State University (GSU) is a research institution founded in 1913 and located in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. GSU has approximately 28,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Today it is noted for its super computing grid with the installation of the IBM P575 Supercomputer and is part of the Network Operations Center. It is noted for its engineering, biotechnology and stellar astronomy research. It is a Federal Document Depository facility.

Address
P.O. Box 3965, Atlanta, Georgia 30302-3965
Website
http://www.gsu.edu/
New view of North Star reveals spotted surface

Researchers using Georgia State University's Center for High Angular Resolution Astronomy (CHARA) Array have identified new details about the size and appearance of the North Star, also known as Polaris. The new research ...

Aug 20, 2024

