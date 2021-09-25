September 25, 2021

Zoo Miami: Orangutan dies following dental surgery

Zoo Miami: Orangutan dies following dental surgery
This photo provided by Zoo Miami shows orangutan Kumang. Kumang, a 44-year-old Bornean orangutan, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, during recovery from anesthesia. Credit: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami via AP

An orangutan has died at Zoo Miami following a dental surgery, officials said.

Kumang, a 44-year-old Bornean , died Thursday during recovery from anesthesia, according to a statement from the South Florida zoo.

"We at Zoo Miami are heartbroken over this terrible loss and our deepest condolences go out to the staff that provided Kumang with such great care over the years," the statement said.

The had been anesthetized for the removal of two teeth, which were damaged and causing an infection in her gums, official's said. The anesthesia, examination and went as planned. Kumang was closely monitored by veterinarians, veterinary technicians and a human cardiologist. Her vitals remained stable, said.

After the procedure, Kumang was returned to her enclosure, where she began to recover. Zoo workers said she was able to sit up and climb to her platform bed. But then for unknown reasons, she lied down and stopped breathing, officials said. Efforts to resuscitate Kumang, including CPR, were unsuccessful. Officials said a thorough necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Zoo Miami: Orangutan dies following dental surgery
This photo provided by Zoo Miami shows orangutan Kumang, left. Kumang, a 44-year-old Bornean orangutan, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, during recovery from anesthesia. Credit: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami via AP

Kumang leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter named Bella, who continues to reside at Zoo Miami.

Bornean orangutans are considered endangered, with a global population of just over 100,000. They can be found in the wild in Malaysia and Indonesia on the Asian island of Borneo.

Explore further

Testing times: Borneo orangutans get COVID swabs

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Zoo Miami: Orangutan dies following dental surgery (2021, September 25) retrieved 25 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-zoo-miami-orangutan-dies-dental.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Edward Witten and the Mathematical Multiverse?

2 hours ago

Cheapest equipment to boil water at 60℃

15 hours ago

Physical Meaning of Time Inverse

Sep 23, 2021

According to current physics, is vacuum still something or nothing?

Sep 23, 2021

What if I could see in radio instead of light?

Sep 23, 2021

Is it the nucleus or a proton at the center?

Sep 23, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)