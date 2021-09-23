September 23, 2021

Video: Does NASA know about all the asteroids?

by Science@NASA

asteroids
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Does NASA know about ALL the asteroids?

We know about the vast majority of larger ones and none of those pose a threat, but space is big, so we're always on the lookout. NASA expert Dr. Amy Mainzer explains.

Credit: Scott Bednar, Producer/Editor: Jessica Wilde

Asteroid-hunting space telescope gets two-year mission extension
