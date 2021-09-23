Video: Does NASA know about all the asteroids?

Does NASA know about ALL the asteroids?

We know about the vast majority of larger ones and none of those pose a threat, but space is big, so we're always on the lookout. NASA asteroid expert Dr. Amy Mainzer explains.

Provided by Science@NASA

