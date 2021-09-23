September 23, 2021

WHO recommends much stricter air pollution limits

air quality
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended much stricter limits for air pollutants on Wednesday.

The WHO's new Global Air Quality Guidelines, which contain complex measurements for a range of pollutants over certain time frames, are more stringent than current European Union rules for example.

The United Nations body said in a statement that studies have shown is much more harmful to people than had long been assumed.

"Air pollution is a threat to health in all countries, but it hits people in low- and the hardest," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"WHO's new Air Quality Guidelines are an evidence-based and practical tool for improving the quality of the air on which all life depends. I urge all countries and all those fighting to protect our environment to put them to use to reduce suffering and save lives."

Dust particles and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) are among the most concerning pollutants.

Air pollution has also played a role in the coronavirus pandemic, the WHO added. People with a respiratory illness due to poor air run a greater risk than a healthy person of becoming severely ill if infected with coronavirus.

Each year, the WHO estimates 7 million people worldwide die prematurely as a result of air pollution. In children, the growth of the lungs can be disturbed and asthma symptoms can increase.

In adults, can help cause heart disease and strokes.

Explore further

WHO says air pollution kills 7 mn a year, toughens guidelines

2021 dpa GmbH.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: WHO recommends much stricter air pollution limits (2021, September 23) retrieved 23 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-stricter-air-pollution-limits.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

1 hour ago

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 22, 2021

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 22, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

Is it possible to create a two-seasonal global climate calendar as a statistical model of some physical property of the Earth's upper atmosphere?

Sep 14, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)