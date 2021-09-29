September 29, 2021

New lizard species discovered in Peru

Scientists have discovered a new lizard species in Peru, the national conservation agency said Tuesday.

The new species, called Liolaemus warjantay, was found in the Peruvian Andes at an altitude of 4,500 meters (14,700 feet), according to a statement from the National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State.

The lizard's head is dark gray, and females have pale yellow eyelids.

The discovery was registered a few weeks ago in cooperation with scientists from Argentina, Chile and Bolivia.

The Cotahuasi Subbasin Landscape Reserve, where the lizard was found, is a protected area in the Arequipa region in southwestern Peru, with an area of 490,550 hectares (1,900 square miles).

