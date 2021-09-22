September 22, 2021

New insights on work, stress, and political skills

by Wiley

New research published in the Journal of Employment Counseling indicates that when employees regard work demands as hindrances to achieving their goals, they become emotionally exhausted and consequently become disengaged from their job and are unable to balance their work and family roles.

The study, which included 218 employees working in public and private universities in Pakistan, also found that the relationship of emotional exhaustion with and job disengagement was stronger for those who had low political skills, or a lower ability to understand others at work and to use this knowledge to influence others to act in ways that enhance one's own objectives.

"Political skills seem to serve as a salient personal resource for individuals in dealing with stressful work conditions, enabling them to better cope with stressors without becoming emotionally exhausted," the authors wrote.

More information: Inam Ul Haq et al, Hindrance Stressors and Job Outcomes: The Moderating Role of Political Skills, Journal of Employment Counseling (2021). DOI: 10.1002/joec.12168
Provided by Wiley
Citation: New insights on work, stress, and political skills (2021, September 22) retrieved 22 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-insights-stress-political-skills.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
