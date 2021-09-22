New insights on work, stress, and political skills

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

New research published in the Journal of Employment Counseling indicates that when employees regard work demands as hindrances to achieving their goals, they become emotionally exhausted and consequently become disengaged from their job and are unable to balance their work and family roles.

The study, which included 218 employees working in public and private universities in Pakistan, also found that the relationship of emotional exhaustion with work-family conflict and job disengagement was stronger for those who had low political skills, or a lower ability to understand others at work and to use this knowledge to influence others to act in ways that enhance one's own objectives.

"Political skills seem to serve as a salient personal resource for individuals in dealing with stressful work conditions, enabling them to better cope with stressors without becoming emotionally exhausted," the authors wrote.

