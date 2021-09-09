Exposure of faked dishonesty study makes me proud to be a behavioural scientist

Credit: Lucky Raccoon/Shutterstock

The story has a lot to recommend it: psychologist Dan Ariely, the author of a bestselling book on the behavioral science of dishonesty, retracts his study because the data was faked. No wonder it's been picked up by the world's media. Buzzfeed declared this "the latest blow to the buzzy field of behavioral economics." Psychologist Stuart Ritchie, himself a scientist, wrote about the case under the headline: "Never trust a scientist".

I worry about these interpretations. And not because I teach on a behavioral science master's program. I worry because headlines like this risk stoking anti-science sentiment at a time when faith in experts is low, when thoughtful people parrot that we live in a "post-truth world" and where mistrust of science is causing deaths.

But most of all, I worry about these interpretations because I take the opposite conclusion from this story. In this case, the lesson is that the scientific process actually worked well.

Casting doubt on the science

An important and overlooked detail is that the scientific process revealed years ago that the results of the paper didn't hold. Using data provided by an insurance company, Ariely's study claimed that people are more honest in their reports if they sign a declaration of truthfulness at the beginning of a document rather than at the end of it. The method was adopted by the IRS, the US tax collection agency, and at least one big insurance company.

While nobody expressed concerns of deliberate fraud, many research teams had reported their failed attempts to replicate the initial studies. Replication is important. Because science is rooted in probability, observing the same result on two independent occasions makes it far less likely that the result is a fluke.

In 2020, Ariely and his co-authors published a paper in which they themselves attempted and failed to replicate the initial results. At that time it had not yet emerged that the initial data had been faked. The authors concluded that the initial results were a fluke and titled the follow up paper: "Signing at the beginning versus at the end does not decrease dishonesty."

Another striking feature is that the failed replications were published in one of the top general science journals. It's a recent development that scientists would devote their time to replication studies—and that top journals would devote precious column inches to publishing them—and follows a series of statistical studies that cast doubt on the rigor of published science.

First was the provocative data simulation study that suggested more than half of published results of scientific research are false. This finding derives from the following three features: