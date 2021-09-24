September 24, 2021

Predicting and controlling dioxins

by David Bradley, Inderscience

waste incinerators
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Dioxins are a group of toxic and persistent environmental pollutants. These compounds are formed through a variety of processes but commonly through incomplete combustion of organic matter. Levels are usually monitored in industrial settings for safety reasons using offline laboratory analyses that are carried out periodically. New work published in the International Journal of System Control and Information Processing offers an emission concentration estimate from soft measurements that utilizes a deep forest regression algorithm.

Such an approach could offer a better approach to dioxin monitoring allowing a profile of emission concentrations to be seen almost in in a way that periodic monitoring cannot. As such, this might allow optimal control of the processes to reduce the risk of noxious emissions. The team has validated the predictions made by the trained algorithm with data from a typical industrial process, incineration, which is well known as an important potential source of dioxins in many places. Their approach provides a rather accurate prediction based on input parameters for the known data from an incinerator.

Municipal solid waste is increasing by up to ten percent annually across the globe. Moreover, given that practical recycling is not possible in many of the world's cities at any meaningful level, waste incineration represents one of the only pragmatic ways of addressing this growing problem. But, the issue of pollution must also be addressed if incineration is not to cause more problems than it solves. Of course, the heat generated by municipal waste incineration can itself be put to good use in heating local buildings or generating electricity.

Explore further

Burying or burning garbage boosts airborne bacteria, antibiotic resistance genes
More information: Tang Jian et al, Soft measurement of dioxin emission concentration based on deep forest regression algorithm, International Journal of System Control and Information Processing (2021). DOI: 10.1504/IJSCIP.2021.117695
Provided by Inderscience
Citation: Predicting and controlling dioxins (2021, September 24) retrieved 24 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-dioxins.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

3 hours ago

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

21 hours ago

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 22, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

Is it possible to create a two-seasonal global climate calendar as a statistical model of some physical property of the Earth's upper atmosphere?

Sep 14, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)