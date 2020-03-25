March 25, 2020

Burying or burning garbage boosts airborne bacteria, antibiotic resistance genes

by American Chemical Society

Credit: American Chemical Society

Municipal solid waste is trash—such as plastic, food scraps and lawn clippings—that goes into garbage bins and doesn't get recycled. Most of this waste is buried in landfills or is incinerated. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology have shown that when disposed of in this way, municipal solid waste can be an important source of antibiotic-resistance genes in the air.

Residual antibiotics from discarded medications and other products can end up in . Some microbes in the garbage are resistant to those antibiotics, and they can spread to other bacteria, allowing them to survive in the presence of these drugs. But scientists hadn't studied whether treating the garbage through incineration or landfilling releases these bacteria and genes into the air, where people or animals could breathe them in. So Yi Luo, Xiangdong Li and colleagues wanted to investigate the bacterial community and associated antibiotic-resistance genes in the municipal solid waste treatment system of Changzhou, a city in eastern China.

The researchers collected surrounding a landfill site, a municipal solid waste incinerator and two transfer stations (where garbage is delivered and processed). Air from both the municipal incinerator and the had higher levels of particulate matter and bacteria than upwind locations. The team identified 16 antibiotic-resistance genes in the air samples and tracked their source to municipal solid waste and leachate in the system. The genes were much more abundant in air downwind from the facilities than upwind. These results suggest that municipal solid waste treatment systems could be a reservoir of antibiotic-resistance genes that can be transmitted to nearby residents who breathe the air, the researchers say.

More information: Linyun Li et al. Municipal Solid Waste Treatment System Increases Ambient Airborne Bacteria and Antibiotic Resistance Genes, Environmental Science & Technology (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.9b07641
Journal information: Environmental Science & Technology

Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Burying or burning garbage boosts airborne bacteria, antibiotic resistance genes (2020, March 25) retrieved 25 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-garbage-boosts-airborne-bacteria-antibiotic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
