September 13, 2021

Bioscience firm claims will bring back extinct woolly mammoth

Woolly mammoths may yet walk the Arctic again, if biosciences firm Colossal is able to use gene-editing techniques to bring bac
Woolly mammoths may yet walk the Arctic again, if biosciences firm Colossal is able to use gene-editing techniques to bring back the extinct species.

It is the elephant in the genomics room: can extinct species be resurrected? One bioscience firm insists they can, announcing Monday its intent to use emerging technology to restore the woolly mammoth to the Arctic tundra.

New company Colossal, capitalizing on a partnership with a Harvard geneticist, said its species "de-extinction" effort has the potential to anchor a working model for restoring damaged or lost ecosystems and thereby help slow or even halt the effects of climate change.

"Never before has humanity been able to harness the power of this technology to rebuild ecosystems, heal our Earth and preserve its future through the repopulation of extinct animals," Colossal chief executive and co-founder Ben Lamm, an emerging technology entrepreneur, said in a statement.

"In addition to bringing back ancient like the woolly mammoth, we will be able to leverage our technologies to help preserve critically endangered species that are on the verge of extinction and restore animals where humankind had a hand in their demise."

Woolly mammoths roamed much of the Arctic, and co-existed with who hunted the cold-resistent herbivores for food and used its tusks and bones as tools.

The animals died out about 4,000 years ago. For decades, scientists have been recovering bits and pieces of mammoth tusks, bones, teeth and hair to extract and try to sequence the mammoth's DNA.

Colossal says it aims to insert DNA sequences of woolly mammoths, collected from well-preserved remains in the permafrost and frozen steppes, into the genome of Asian elephants, to create an "elephant-mammoth hybrid."

Asian elephants and share a 99.6 percent similar DNA makeup, Colossal says on its website.

Company co-founder George Church is a renowned geneticist and professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School, who is using pioneering techniques, including CRISPR , to advance species de-extinction.

"Technologies discovered in pursuit of this grand vision—a living, walking proxy of a woolly mammoth—could create very significant opportunities in conservation and beyond," Church said in the statement.

The woolly mammoth's vast migration patterns were seen as critical to preserving the Arctic region's .

Colossal says restoring the beasts has the potential to revitalize the Arctic grasslands, a vast region with major climate change-combatting properties, such as carbon sequestering and methane suppression.

Colossal is funded in part through a $15 million seed round from investors and says its advisors include leaders in bioethics and genomics.

Explore further

Were it not for humans, woolly mammoths would have lived for 4,000 more years, simulation shows

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Bioscience firm claims will bring back extinct woolly mammoth (2021, September 13) retrieved 13 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-bioscience-firm-extinct-woolly-mammoth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
67 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Delta variant

4 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

7 hours ago

Covid sequelae

22 hours ago

Is gene replacement a practical way to fix random mutations?

Sep 12, 2021

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

Sep 11, 2021

Messenger RNA (mRNA) - not just for Coronavirus vaccines

Sep 09, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (1)