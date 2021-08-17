August 17, 2021 report

Demonstrating 'vectorial' polaritons by levitating a nanosphere inside an optical cavity

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Demonstrating 'vectorial' polaritons by levitating a nanosphere inside an optical cavity
Figure 1. Credit: DOI: 10.1038/s41567-021-01307-y

A team of researchers from the European Laboratory for Non-Linear Spectroscopy, INFN, Sezione di Firenze and Università di Firenze has demonstrated a form of "vectorial" polariton by levitating a nanosphere inside of an optical cavity. In their paper published in the journal Nature Physics, the group describes their work and possible uses for their results. Tania Monteiro with University College London has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining prior work involved in gaining quantum control using polarizable nanoparticles and the work done by the team on this new effort.

As Monteiro notes, strong coupling is an unusual hybrid state of light interactions in which the state cannot be described using just the matter and light components involved. And as she also notes, polaritons are hybrid states created by interactions of light and matter that exist in a wide variety of venues. In this new effort, she explains, "vectorial" polaritons—condensed-matter quasiparticles—result from levitating a nanosphere inside of an optical in a way that leads to light hybridizing with the motion that occurs on a plane instead of along an axis.

In their work, the team employed a coherent scattering approach whereby a nanosphere was first trapped using a tweezer trap inside of a vacuum. The team then created an X and Y axis using the tweezer potential, which resulted in the development of a plane perpendicular to the incoming laser used to create the tweezers. Scattered tweezer photons were then used to populate the cavity. In the arrangement, the cavity field coupled strongly with the motion of both the X and Y axes, though more strongly with the X axis. Mirrors were used to promote higher quantum cooperation, which allowed the system to become a quantum coherent regime in which the rate of information exchange began to exceed the lifetime coherence. The result was the demonstration of vectorial polaritons.

The demonstration could pave the way toward new ways to transfer and also marks a step toward the creation of optomechanical entanglement at room temperature.

Explore further

Enhanced interactions through strong light-matter coupling
More information: A. Ranfagni et al, Vectorial polaritons in the quantum motion of a levitated nanosphere, Nature Physics (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-021-01307-y
Journal information: Nature Physics

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: Demonstrating 'vectorial' polaritons by levitating a nanosphere inside an optical cavity (2021, August 17) retrieved 17 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-vectorial-polaritons-levitating-nanosphere-optical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
473 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Propagation of uncertainty in the slope

3 hours ago

Projectile motion — Thinking about forces on a curve ball

8 hours ago

Do you have an example of a truly random phenomenon?

11 hours ago

Nozzle Reaction Forces

22 hours ago

The FTL Matryoshka

Aug 16, 2021

Launching into space without fuel -- Please bare with me...

Aug 15, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments