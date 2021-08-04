August 4, 2021

Thailand bans coral-damaging sunscreens

Thailand's beaches are a magnet for tourists
Thailand's beaches are a magnet for tourists.

Thailand on Wednesday banned sunscreens containing chemicals that damage coral reefs from its marine national parks.

The kingdom's have long been popular destinations for millions of tourists but concerns are growing that the lotions they use as protection from the tropical sun are harming delicate, slow-growing corals.

An order came into force on Wednesday banning lotions containing oxybenzone, octinoxate, 4-methylbenzylidene camphor or butylparaben from Thailand's marine national parks.

The announcement said the science showed the chemicals "deteriorate , destroy , obstruct their reproductive system and cause coral reef bleaching".

Thailand follows the Pacific island of Palau and the US state of Hawaii which have already imposed similar bans.

Violators face a fine of up to 100,000 Thai baht ($3,000) though officials have not said how they plan to enforce the ban.

Thailand's key tourism sector has been devastated by the pandemic as the government imposed tough entry restrictions as part of efforts to curb the virus.

Explore further

Palau plans sunscreen ban to save coral

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Thailand bans coral-damaging sunscreens (2021, August 4) retrieved 4 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-thailand-coral-damaging-sunscreens.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
132 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Coca cola roach and ant killer, online article

16 hours ago

Lambda variant shows vaccine resistance

Aug 03, 2021

Evolution and preservation of endangered animals

Aug 02, 2021

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

Aug 02, 2021

Covid Delta variant

Aug 01, 2021

Physiology: What does it Take to do the Cossack Dance?

Aug 01, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments