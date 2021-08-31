August 31, 2021

Smartphones can improve academic performance, when used appropriately

by Aalto University

smart phone
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Smartphones can improve academic performance, when used appropriately, according to new research by the School of Business.

The study, conducted by Ms. Yanqing Lin, Professor Yong Liu, Mr. Wenjie Fan, Professor Virpi Kristiina Tuunainen, and Professor Shengli Deng, looked into smartphone usage and how it impacts educational achievement in .

Their results found a positive, direct impact of using and news applications on academic attainment, which contrasts popular belief.

This is because the use of mobile learning applications stifles the feeling of nomophobia, the fear of being unavailable to your .

"Mobile learning acts as part of studying that is practical and compulsory, therefore it is not considered 'fun' for most people, which contrasts other apps such as . For this reason, users are not going to be distracted from studying, or end up procrastinating," says Ms. Lin.

The research revealed that even though the university used in the study did not have any official online e-learning or mobile learning platform, students would often establish class groups on social media to share learning materials and exchange information without any official management.

But the researchers warn that other, non-learning, mobile applications like social media are internalized and can trigger nomophobia.

"The more time users spend on entertainment apps relates to the level of nomophobia they experience, which in turn alters sleep habits. Changed sleep habits subsequently affect a student's academic performance," says Professor Liu.

For this reason, the researchers believe the simple change of not using a smartphone before bed should alleviate the adverse effects on students' .

The study was conducted on 10,000 participants and was published in Computers in Human Behavior.

Explore further

Study finds 'nomophobia' is associated with poor sleep health in college students
More information: Yanqing Lin et al, Revisiting the relationship between smartphone use and academic performance: A large-scale study, Computers in Human Behavior (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.chb.2021.106835
Journal information: Computers in Human Behavior

Provided by Aalto University
Citation: Smartphones can improve academic performance, when used appropriately (2021, August 31) retrieved 31 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-smartphones-academic-appropriately.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
