August 3, 2021

'Problematic' Greenland polar bear may be shot

Greenland is experiencing a record heatwave, forcing polar bears to wander further for food.
Greenland is experiencing a record heatwave, forcing polar bears to wander further for food.

A polar bear in Greenland may be shot dead next time it endangers people after several close encounters, including one where it bit the hand of a documentary team member, authorities said.

The attack on the team near an comes as the autonomous Danish Arctic territory experiences a record heatwave and as polar bears wander further for food.

Early on Monday, while the sun does not set in summer at this latitude, the bear poked his head through a poorly closed window of a research station where the documentary team was staying about 400 metres from the small base of Daneborg.

A Danish Artic based in Greenland said the bear bit the hand of one of the three male team members before they used warning pistols to force the animal to flee.

Transported first to Daneborg, the injured documentary maker had to be evacuated to Akureyri, a town in Iceland.

Already blamed for five incidents until now, the bear returned again later in the morning and then again overnight Monday to Tuesday when it broke a window of the research station before fleeing.

"The have from now on categorised the bear as 'problematic,' which allows for it to be shot dead, if it returns," the Danish military unit said.

The incident comes as the northeast of Greenland experiences a heatwave, with a new record temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius (74.2 Fahrenheit).

Experts say the retreat of the ice pack, the hunting ground of the polar bear, forces them to stay on land more often and they find it harder to find food and sustain a species already considered vulnerable.

Although still rare, the with humans are increasing as bears more frequently approach inhabited areas in their search for food, environmental protection officers say.

A study that appeared in July 2020 in the publication Nature Climate Change warned that faced extinction around 2100. They currently number around 25,000 individuals.

Explore further

Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet
Journal information: Nature Climate Change

© 2021 AFP

Citation: 'Problematic' Greenland polar bear may be shot (2021, August 3) retrieved 3 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-problematic-greenland-polar-shot.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
39 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Coca cola roach and ant killer, online article

1 hour ago

Lambda variant shows vaccine resistance

13 hours ago

Evolution and preservation of endangered animals

19 hours ago

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

Aug 02, 2021

Covid Delta variant

Aug 01, 2021

Physiology: What does it Take to do the Cossack Dance?

Aug 01, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments