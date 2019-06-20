June 20, 2019

Russians capture hungry polar bear roaming Arctic city

A stray polar bear walks along a road near the Russian industrial city of Norilsk, hundreds of kilometres from its natural habit
A stray polar bear walks along a road near the Russian industrial city of Norilsk, hundreds of kilometres from its natural habitat

Russian officials said Thursday that scientists have captured a hungry polar bear found roaming the streets of an Arctic city, hundreds of kilometres from its natural habitat, and would take it to a zoo to recover.

"Zoologists have caught the female polar bear wandering around Norilsk," the authorities of the industrial said in a statement, adding that the bear had apparently trekked south from the shores of the Kara Sea, which is part of the Arctic.

Polar bears have been increasingly wandering into inhabited areas of northern Russia as and regional development reduce their and and they turn to other sources such as waste bins.

The animal—estimated to be around one year old and weighing some 200 kilogrammes (440 pounds)—is being inspected by veterinarians.

Officials plan to send the bear to a zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk on Friday.

"The animal's health does not allow for her to be released into the wild," the statement said.

Images of the visibly exhausted animal roaming the Norilsk area in search of food have gone viral
Images of the visibly exhausted animal roaming the Norilsk area in search of food have gone viral

"In Krasnoyarsk, the bear will be fully examined and receive the necessary treatment."

Images of the visibly exhausted animal roaming Norilsk in search of food have gone viral.

Sightings of polar bears so far south from their usual habitat are rare.

In February, officials declared an emergency after dozens of polar bears entered a settlement on the far northern Novaya Zemlya archipelago, attracted by its rubbish tip, and some wandered into buildings.

Explore further

Hungry polar bear found wandering in Russia industrial city

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Russians capture hungry polar bear roaming Arctic city (2019, June 20) retrieved 20 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-russians-capture-hungry-polar-roaming.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

1 hour ago

The physics of eye and skin color

1 hour ago

Bacteriophage treats antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection

3 hours ago

Insulin and Glucagon

4 hours ago

How the love hormone Oxytocin works

5 hours ago

Evidence of foods that have been shown to have a direct positive influence on cancer patients

Jun 19, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration