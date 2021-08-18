August 18, 2021

New research analyzes investor reaction to robo-advisors: Some investors miss opportunities

by Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences

investor
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Believe it nor not, more and more lending companies are turning to human-robot interaction to help with investment advice. But how do people react and what's the result of an investment decision when robots use algorithms to make suggestions? New research in the INFORMS journal Information Systems Research finds that investors who could benefit most from robo-advisors (RAs) aren't using them. And those who are change their minds too quickly to see a return.

The article, "Human-Robot Interaction: When Investors Adjust the Usage of Robo-advisors in Peer-to-Peer Lending," was conducted by Zhiqiang (Eric) Zheng of the University of Texas at Dallas, Ruyi Ge of Shanghai Business School, and Xuan Tian and Li Liao of Tsinghua University, Beijing.

"Our analyses show that somewhat surprisingly, investors who need more help from RAs—that is, those who encountered more defaults in their manual investing—are less likely to adopt such services," says Zheng, an Ashbel Smith Professor and professor of systems in the Jindal School of Management at UT Dallas. "Investors tend to adjust their usage of the service in reaction to recent RA performance. However, interestingly, these human-in-the-loop interferences often lead to inferior performance."

The researchers looked at the of financial advising services in peer-to- peer lending (P2P). Many crowdfunding platforms have started using robo-advisors to help lenders amplify their intelligence in P2P loan investments. This work analyzed data from one of the leading P2P companies and examined how investors use robo-advisors, and how the human adjustment of robo-advisor usage affects investment performance.

"Our results show that users experience more losses due to being too reactive to recent RA performance. This presents a new but negative use case for human-artificial intelligence (AI) synergy, where leaving too much control to humans over when to use an RA may be counterproductive," continues Zheng. "This result reflects investors' possible misunderstanding and misuse of RAs. They may not always have proper knowledge of RA systems and may intervene counterproductively."

Zheng notes that RA systems need to offer more transparency in their services and that a well-designed intelligent system should anticipate possible user behaviors and account for such human factors in its system design.

"It is especially important to know when it is beneficial to include humans in the loop of a system's deployment. All these implications require a clear understanding of how users might adopt and react to the systems," he adds.

Explore further

How likely are consumers to adopt artificial intelligence for banking advice?
More information: Ruyi Ge et al, Human–Robot Interaction: When Investors Adjust the Usage of Robo-Advisors in Peer-to-Peer Lending, Information Systems Research (2021). DOI: 10.1287/isre.2021.1009
Journal information: Information Systems Research

Provided by Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences
Citation: New research analyzes investor reaction to robo-advisors: Some investors miss opportunities (2021, August 18) retrieved 18 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-investor-reaction-robo-advisors-investors-opportunities.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments