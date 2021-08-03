August 3, 2021

Image: Smoke billows from fires in Turkey

by European Space Agency

Image: Smoke billows from fires in Turkey
Credit: Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2021), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission on 30 July 2021, this image shows smoke billowing from several fires along the southern coast of Turkey. Turkey has been battling deadly wildfires since last week. Over the weekend, tourists and local residents had to be evacuated from Bodrum and Marmaris, with some fleeing by boat as the flames crept closer to the shoreline. Southeast Europe is currently experiencing extremely high temperatures. Greece is reported to be expecting an all-time European record today of 47°C. The heatwave, the result of a heat dome, has seen temperatures reach above 40°C in many areas, and meteorologists expect the weather will continue this week, making it the most severe heatwave since the 1980s.

Fires have also been raging in Spain, Italy and Greece, some of which have led to the Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service being triggered. The mapping service uses data from satellites to aid response to disasters such as wildfires and floods.

Explore further

Satellites map floods in western Europe
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Smoke billows from fires in Turkey (2021, August 3) retrieved 3 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-image-billows-turkey.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
109 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Fagradalsfjall Volcano

Aug 01, 2021

Mag 8.2 Earthquake and aftershocks ~ 104 km SE of Perryville, Alaska

Jul 29, 2021

Is this a Meteorite?

Jul 22, 2021

Further Geological Effects of Chicxulub Impact Found!

Jul 19, 2021

Earthquakes under Yellowstone Lake, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Jul 16, 2021

The Visual Beauty of Storms

Jul 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments