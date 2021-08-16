August 16, 2021

New study analyzes global environmental consequences of weakening US-China trade relationship

by University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

free trade
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A new study has found that United States would face intensifying nitrogen and phosphorus pollution and increasing irrigation water usage in agricultural production as a result of persistent US-China trade tension, such as China's retaliatory tariffs on US agriculture. In fact, the impacts do not stay within the two countries but spill over to other countries through international trade, adding additional pressure on those already stressed ecosystems, such as the Brazilian Amazon.

"Trade negotiations have often focused on direct economic and political impacts, but it also has profound impacts on the environment for the two trade partners and the world, which will, in turn, have influence on their economic and social well-being," said the study's lead author Dr. Guolin Yao.

The study quantified and mapped several major environmental impacts, including nutrient pollution and irrigation water consumption. "The visualization of such impacts provides a basis for including the consideration of environmental consequences of trade and trade policies," noted co-author, Xin Zhang, associate professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. "These trade tensions have variable, sometime opposite and surprising impacts for different regions or for different environmental concerns."

"The increasing global environmental consequences of a weakening US–China crop trade relationship" by Guolin Yao, Xin Zhang and Eric Davidson from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science and Farzad Taheripour from Purdue University was published in Nature Food.

Explore further

Study offers new insights on impacts of crop trading in China
More information: Guolin Yao et al, The increasing global environmental consequences of a weakening US–China crop trade relationship, Nature Food (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s43016-021-00338-1
Journal information: Nature Food

Provided by University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science
Citation: New study analyzes global environmental consequences of weakening US-China trade relationship (2021, August 16) retrieved 16 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-global-environmental-consequences-weakening-us-china.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
123 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mag 8.2 Earthquake and aftershocks ~ 104 km SE of Perryville, Alaska

Aug 14, 2021

Mw 7.5 South Sandwich Isl

Aug 14, 2021

M 7.2 earthquake in Haiti August 14

Aug 14, 2021

Mw 7.1 offshr SE Mindanao, Philippines

Aug 12, 2021

Do the Perigee and Apogee of the Earth's orbit affect the temperature of our summers?

Aug 11, 2021

Latest Mt. Etna eruption

Aug 10, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments