The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, (UMCES) roots extend back to 1925. Today, UMCES is mandated to conduct environmental research, education and service. Scientists are allocated to Maryland Sea Grant College or one of the three research labs located in Maryland. The Appalachian Laboratory is charged with conducting research on the structure of terrestrial and freshwater systems and the ecology of component species in the Upland regions of the Chesapeake Bay. The Chesapeake Biological Laboratory is located at the mouth of the Patuxent River on the Western shore of the Chesapeake Bay. The Horn Point Laboratory is located on the Choptank River with the numerous research projects on the ecology, physics, chemistry and examination of the ecosystem. The Maryland Sea Grant College is in partnership with NOAA and focuses on making the US a world leader in marine research and sustainable development. UMCES publishes newsletters, on-line news updates, journals and conducts educational seminars for the public. UMCES welcomes inquiries from the media.

Address P.O. Box 775, Cambridge, MD 21613 Website http://www.umces.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Maryland_Center_for_Environmental_Science

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed