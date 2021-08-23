FTSE 100 female directors paid 73% less than men: study

A female director at one of the companies listed on London's FTSE 100 index earns an average £237,000 per year compared to £875,900 earned by male counterparts, according to a study by New Street Consulting Group.

Women directors at Britain's top companies earn almost three quarters less than their male counterparts, a study showed Monday.

A female director at one of the companies listed on London's FTSE 100 index earns an average £237,000 ($322,700, 275,700 euros) per year, according to research from New Street Consulting Group (NSCG).

That is almost 73 percent less than the average £875,900 earned by male directors at FTSE 100 businesses.

The pay chasm is also far greater than the rest of the UK job market.

Men in Britain earn an average 15.5 percent more than women, according to recent official data published by the Office for National Statistics.

However, boardroom pay is skewed towards men because women hold far fewer director roles.

Men are statistically far more likely to hold top positions like chief executive and chief financial officer.

"Whilst great progress has been made in bringing more women onto boards, this research shows there is much more to do," said study author and NSCG director Claire Carter.

"Focusing solely on the percentages of directors that are women is not enough when trying to approach equality."

© 2021 AFP