August 26, 2021

Cell factory that can produce high-purity DHA

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers develop cell factory to produce high-purity DHA
A high-purity DHA cell factory created using metabolic engineering methods. Credit: WANG Sen and SONG Xiaojin

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA, C22:6) is an important nutrient for the brain and visual development of newborns. It is also widely applied in pharmaceutical and food industries.

Aurantiochytrium has become one of the representative for DHA production due to its high biomass and high lipid content. Recently, researchers from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have developed a novel strain producing high-purity DHA through metabolic engineering strategy.

The enhanced DHA purity not only improves the product quality of DHA oil, but also reduces the purification processing cost. The study was published in the journal Agriculture and Food Chemistry on August 20.

The strategy includes both partial deactivation of the competing pathway of DHA biosynthesis, by disrupting one copy of the fatty synthase gene, and strengthening of substrate supply and triacylglycerol synthesis, by the overexpression of acetyl-CoA carboxylase and diacylglycerol acyltransferase.

The DHA contain of the mutant was 331 mg/g, of which DHA accounted for 61% of the total fatty acids.

Moreover, the cell growth rate, biomass, and lipid yield of the have not changed significantly, ensuring that the new strain could meet the industrial requirements.

Explore further

Scientists program microalgae's 'oil factory' to produce various oils
More information: Zhuojun Wang et al, Obtaining High-Purity Docosahexaenoic Acid Oil in Thraustochytrid Aurantiochytrium through a Combined Metabolic Engineering Strategy, Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.1c03781
Journal information: Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Cell factory that can produce high-purity DHA (2021, August 26) retrieved 26 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-cell-factory-high-purity-dha.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Approximations in Chemical Equilibrium (add a weak acid HA into pure water)

Aug 25, 2021

Can some liquid hand soaps smudge your eyeglass lenses?

Aug 24, 2021

Vaporization Heat and the Heat Capacity of H20 comparison

Aug 23, 2021

% of elements in a compound

Aug 21, 2021

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Aug 19, 2021

Photocatalytic oxidation over TiO2

Aug 11, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments