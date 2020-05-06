May 6, 2020

Researchers present a microbial strain capable of massive succinic acid production

by The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Protein engineering of key enzymes corresponding to succinic acid production. Credit: KAIST

A research team led by Distinguished Professor Sang-Yup Lee reported the production of a microbial strain capable of the massive production of succinic acid with the highest production efficiency to date. This strategy of integrating systems metabolic engineering with enzyme engineering will be useful for the production of industrially competitive bio-based chemicals. Their strategy was described in Nature Communications on April 23.

The bio-based production of industrial chemicals from renewable non-food biomass has become increasingly important as a sustainable substitute for conventional petroleum-based relying on fossil resources. Here, systems , which is the key component for biorefinery technology, is utilized to effectively engineer the complex metabolic pathways of microorganisms to enable the efficient production of industrial chemicals.

Succinic , a four-carbon dicarboxylic acid, is one of the most promising platform chemicals serving as a precursor for industrially important chemicals. Among microorganisms producing succinic acid, Mannheimia succiniciproducens has been proven to be one of the best for succinic acid production.

The research team has developed a bio-based succinic acid production technology using the M. succiniciproducens strain isolated from the rumen of Korean cows for over 20 years and succeeded in developing a strain capable of producing succinic acid with the highest production efficiency.

They carried out systems metabolic engineering to optimize the succinic acid production pathway of the M. succiniciproducens strain by determining the crystal structure of key enzymes important for succinic acid production and performing protein engineering to develop enzymes with better catalytic performance.

As a result, 134 g per liter of succinic acid was produced from the fermentation of an engineered strain using glucose, glycerol, and carbon dioxide. They were able to achieve 21 g per liter per hour of succinic acid production, which is one of the key factors determining the economic feasibility of the overall production process. This is the world's best succinic acid production efficiency reported to date. Previous production methods averaged 1~3 g per liter per hour.

Distinguished professor Sang Yup Lee explained that his team's work will significantly contribute to transforming the current petrochemical-based industry into an eco-friendly bio-based one.

"Our research on the highly efficient bio-based production of succinic acid from renewable non- and has provided a basis for reducing our strong dependence on fossil resources, which is the main cause of the environmental crisis," Professor Lee said.

More information: Jung Ho Ahn et al, Enhanced succinic acid production by Mannheimia employing optimal malate dehydrogenase, Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-15839-z
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
