August 13, 2021

New algorithm can help improve cellular materials design

by Swansea University

New algorithm can help improve cellular materials design
Four robust micro-structure topologies of extreme metamaterials emerged from the proposed framework. Credit: Swansea University

New research published in Scientific Reports has revealed that a simple but robust algorithm can help engineers to improve the design of cellular materials that are used in a variety of diverse applications ranging from defense, bio-medical to smart structures and the aerospace sector.

The way in which cellular materials will perform can be uncertain and so calculations to help engineers predict how they will react for a particular design, for a given set of loads, conditions and constraints, can help maximize their design and subsequent performance.

The research collaborators at the Faculty of Science and Engineering, Swansea University, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and Brown University, U.S., found that running specialized calculations can help engineers to find the optimum micro-structure for cellular materials that are used for a wide range of purposes, from advanced aerospace applications to stents used for blocked arteries.

Research co-author Dr. Tanmoy Chatterjee said "This paper is the result of one year of sustained . The results illustrate that uncertainties in the micro-scale can drastically impact the mechanical performance of metamaterials. Our formulation achieved novel microstructure designs by employing computational algorithms which follow the evolutionary principles of nature."

Extreme metamaterial micro‑structures by robust topological designs. Credit: Swansea University

Co-author Professor Sondipon Adhikari explains: "This approach allowed us to achieve extreme mechanical properties involving negative Poisson's ratio (auxetic metamaterial) and elastic modulus. The ability to manipulate extreme mechanical properties through novel optimal micro-architecture designs will open up new possibilities for manufacturing and applications."

Explore further

New study provides a solution for engineering cellular materials
More information: Tanmoy Chatterjee et al, Robust topological designs for extreme metamaterial micro-structures, Scientific Reports (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-94520-x
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Swansea University
Citation: New algorithm can help improve cellular materials design (2021, August 13) retrieved 13 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-algorithm-cellular-materials.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Possible simple formula for ellipse circumference

20 hours ago

Not a trained mathematician, but this seems to work consistently

21 hours ago

Maximum separation on an infinite line

Aug 11, 2021

Real numbers and complex numbers

Aug 11, 2021

Calculation for angular excess

Aug 09, 2021

Formula For Calculating Field Angle (Beam Angle) of Light?

Aug 09, 2021

More from General Math

User comments