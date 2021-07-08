July 8, 2021

Video: European Robotic Arm ready for space

by European Space Agency

space
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The European Robotic Arm (ERA) will be launched to the International Space Station together with the Russian Multipurpose Laboratory Module, called 'Nauka'. ERA is the first robot able to 'walk' around the Russian segment of the Space Station. It has the ability to anchor itself to the Station and move back and forward by itself, hand-over-hand between fixed base-points. This 11-metre intelligent space robot will serve as main manipulator on the Russian part of the Space Station, assisting the astronauts during spacewalks. The robot arm can help install, deploy and replace elements in outer space

ERA is 100% made-in-Europe. A consortium of European companies led by Airbus Defence and Space Netherlands designed and assembled it for ESA. The is largely funded by the Dutch government.

Credit: European Space Agency

Explore further

Space embrace: Astronauts and robots work together to service the ISS
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Video: European Robotic Arm ready for space (2021, July 8) retrieved 8 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-video-european-robotic-arm-ready.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

6 hours ago

Is the Hubble Space Telescope Dead?

Jul 07, 2021

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jul 06, 2021

Rotation curve with neutral hydrogen and dark matter

Jul 01, 2021

Betelgeuse unusual dimming - what's up?

Jun 20, 2021

N-body simulation of high or low-mass dark matter particles

Jun 19, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments