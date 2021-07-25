Ramil is not showing additional symptoms, the zoo said, but because he shares an enclosure with a female snow leopard and two Amur leopards, the staff assumes they have been exposed. As a result, the animals were quarantined and their exhibit was closed.
It's unclear how Ramil got infected.
In January, a troop of eight gorillas at the zoo's sister facility, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, contracted COVID-19 from a keeper who had the virus but showed no symptoms.
The gorilla troop, which has since recovered, became the first known example of the virus infecting apes.
The case prompted the zoo to request an experimental COVID-19 vaccine for animals for emergency use. The vaccine from Zoetis, animal health company that was once part of Pfizer, was administered to species most at risk of contracting COVID-19, including several primates and big cats.
However, Ramil had not been vaccinated before his infection.
There is no vaccine mandate for the staff, but unvaccinated employees are required to wear masks at all times, the zoo said.
Citation:
Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19 (2021, July 25)
retrieved 25 July 2021
from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-unvaccinated-leopard-san-diego-zoo.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Let us know if there is a problem with our content
E-mail the story
Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments